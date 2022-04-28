At 60 years old, the Philadelphia Show finds a new home atop the Rocky Steps

Around the corner is the booth of Jeffrey Tillou, of Connecticut, who lured a reporter into his booth.

“You want me to show you one of the most incredible things in the booth?” he said. “C’mon.”

Tillou is a second-generation dealer whose family has been participating in the Philadelphia Show for over 50 years. He says he reserves special items for this show, like a 1770 dresser carved by an unknown Philadelphia artisan out of tiger maple: the pale wood is streaked with a wavy grain pattern that appears to ripple across the surface.

“This is one of two that exists. The other is in a collection in New York,” Tillou said. “My father had passed away, and it’s a piece that I inherited. So technically it’s not really inventory. It’s a personal piece. But what better place to show it than here at the Philadelphia show?”

Since it started in 1962, the Philadelphia Show has built a reputation for featuring high-quality dealers and attracting active collectors. Dealers like Tillou have followed the show in its various iterations over the years. It has moved from the 33rd Street Armory at Drexel University, to a tent at the Navy Yard, and now, for the first time, under a tent atop the Rocky Steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Art Museum took over the Philadelphia Show in 2018, but almost immediately paused the in-person expo because of the pandemic. This year is the first time the museum is hosting the show on its own, iconic turf.

“What better way to roll into town, see the museum at the end of the block, and to see the tent?” said Tillou. “I consider this one of the top two or three shows in the country. In this area, in the mid-Atlantic region, there’s really serious collectors. I foresee this being a very good show, especially because there hasn’t been a show for a couple of years.”

The tent is significantly smaller than the previous setup at the Navy Yard, by 10,000 square feet, so the 42 exhibiting dealers are a bit more squeezed.