South Street takes an alternative spin on the Easter egg hunt

Twenty-five businesses along the South Street corridor in Philadelphia have adorned their shop windows with artistic Easter eggs: a 9×12 panel shaped like an egg and painted by a local artist.

During the week leading up to Easter Sunday, the South Street Headhouse District is posing a challenge: Find them.

With more than 400 businesses in the commercial district, the act of locating 25 eggs will rival any backyard Easter egg hunt. To make things easier, the district is offering a cheat sheet.

“Easter has always really been a big thing for the district,” said Sarah Cowell, the digital and marketing coordinator for the SSHD.

South Street would have been the site of the 87th Easter Promenade, had the pandemic not squashed all public gathering events. Every year, thousands of people dress up and take to the streets to welcome spring, led by Philly’s prominent party host, Henri David.

David will not be emceeing the party this year. Instead, he contributed an egg decorated — in a flamboyant style David is known for — with rainbow-colored beads and glitter. Mosaic muralist Isaiah Zagar contributed an egg made in collaboration with his wife, Julia Zagar. Illustrators, graffiti artists, fine artists, yarn bombers, and graphic designers all contributed to the South Street Egg Hunt.

“Knowing that it’s still not safe and not the best decision to host a parade, we wanted something fun that people could do with their families or with their friends, with their pod, that is socially distant,” said Cowell, who hatched this idea of an artist egg hunt. “It gets people on the ground walking around in the district, exploring in an open-air space.”

Unlike a real egg hunt, people who find these artist eggs cannot keep them. Instead, they are encouraged to take a photo of the egg and post it to Instagram, tagging the Headhouse District. That automatically enters them into a drawing for a $50 gift card good at any district business. The more eggs they find, the more entries they have in the drawing.