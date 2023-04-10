Philadelphians hop down South Street for 90th annual Easter Promenade

Sunday’s sunny skies and warm weather, paired with colorful attire, made for a perfect South Street Easter Promenade.

Listen
Rabbits invaded the South Street Easter Promenade and provided attendees with chocolate eggs and bunny ears. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Philadelphians of all ages hopped down South Street Sunday in the 90th annual Easter Promenade.

Sunny skies and the spring-like weather paired nicely with the colorful affair. Hundreds of people lined the neighborhood’s sidewalks as chocolate eggs and other treats were passed out.

 

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
More than 1,000 people turned out for Sunday's Easter Promenade
More than 1,000 people turned out for Sunday's Easter Promenade. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Plenty of chocolate eggs could be found at the Easter Promenade on Sunday
Plenty of chocolate eggs could be found at the Easter Promenade on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

Grand Marshal Henri David has been celebrating the Easter holiday with the promenade for 29 years and said he wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“We need to let the whole world know that Philadelphia still very much cooking and happening,” David said. “It’s not how you love or who you love; it’s that you love.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Grand Marshal Henri David welcomed everyone at Sunday's South Street Easter Promenade and came decked out for the occasion
Grand Marshal Henri David welcomed everyone at Sunday's South Street Easter Promenade and came decked out for the occasion. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Everyone on South Street embraced the Easter spirit, including the little pooches
Everyone on South Street embraced the Easter spirit, including the little pooches. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

While David’s a seasoned promenade vet, it was drag queen Brittany Lynn’s first time participating.

“Philly’s like the most inclusive and diverse city that you’re going to find in the U.S., and that’s why I stay here,” Lynn, who started Philadelphia’s Drag Queen Story Time in 2015, said. “It gives a little serotonin boost when events like this are so open.”

Brittany Lynn
Brittany Lynn says events like the Easter Promenade provide a ''serotonin boost'' with its inclusivity. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

Another promenade newbie was WhoaPhat BrassBand, whose music filled South Street and inspired some kids to dance in the street. While it was the group’s first time performing at the event, percussionist Andrew Kruc said he hopes it’s not their last.

“It’s really cool to see this event, you know, have so much energy and it’s something that we’re really excited to be a part of,” Kruc said.

The WhoaPhat BrassBand filled the airwaves during the South Street Easter Promenade parade
The WhoaPhat BrassBand brought their tunes during the South Street Easter Promenade parade. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail, along with Phang from the Philadelphia Union welcomed parade goers on Apr. 9, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail, along with Phang from the Philadelphia Union welcomed parade goers on Apr. 9, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Mafalda Thomas-Bouzy, a moko jumbie stilt walker, said the annual event was not only an opportunity to showcase her Trinidadian heritage — but honor her faith as well.

“This is the newness of life,” Thomas-Bouzy said. “The resurrection as a Christian is really wonderful to represent and walk for Christ and, you know, show champion over adversity.”

 

Mafalda Thomas-Bouzy high-fives Barbera Bear ahead of the South Street Easter Promenade
Mafalda Thomas-Bouzy high-fives Barbera Bear ahead of the South Street Easter Promenade on Apr. 9, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

This year’s promenade ended with a best dressed contest — each participant hopped away with a goody bag filled with chocolate, winners were awarded gift cards to South Street businesses.

Eggs designed by local artists for the South Street Egg Hunt could still be seen hanging from shop windows. The winner of the Grand Prize Egg Basket will be selected Monday.

Barbera Bear hopped out of his cool ride to greet parade goers
Barbera Bear hopped out of his cool ride to greet parade goers. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate