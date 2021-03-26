Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia will reopen on April 22, after having been closed for over a year due to the pandemic. Paying members of the hands-on children’s museum will be able to return two weeks before that on April 8.

The museum will be open four days a week, Thursday through Sunday. The hours will be limited to two daily time slots, a morning session (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and an afternoon session (1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.), with a closure in between for cleaning. The number of visitors to the museum’s historic Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park will be limited to 600 people per session, who must register in advance.

Over the summer, Please Touch cut its staff by 75%. CEO Trish Wellenbach said the staff has been partially brought back for the reopening. She plans to gradually increase both the hours of operation and employees, with the intention of being fully open and fully staffed by next fall.

“The great thing about being in a 100,000-square-foot building with big high ceilings and big open spaces is that you have much more flexibility in the number of people you can bring in,” Wellenbach said. “We’ll slowly ramp it up. Four days to start. You have to walk before you run. We want to get it right.”

Other museums in the Philadelphia region have reopened over the last year, in fits and starts depending on the status of COVID-19 infection rates in their respective counties. In Philadelphia, many museums opened in late summer but were told to close again in the winter as infection rates soared, then were allowed to reopen again in January.