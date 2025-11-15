From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Please Touch Museum’s Wonder Theater on Saturday was packed with parents and children – shaking maracas, singing aloud, grooving about and collectively writing a new song.

The Community Songwriting and Music Play Workshop is one of the many workshops happening at the museum in honor of World Kindness Day last Thursday. It’s also part of Musicopia’s Lullaby Project, a program where caregivers and children team up with professional musicians to create original and personal lullabies.

“We go into areas here in Philly that are sometimes underserved, and connect one on one with caregivers,” said Meghan Cary, a singer and songwriter who works with Musicopia. “It’s not just about ‘mommy and me’ music, and it’s not just about someone writing a song for you. You are connecting with your child by really expressing what you want for them or how you feel about them. It’s a really powerful thing to be involved in.”

The jam session was led by the musicians singing and playing instruments like the guitar, piano and flute. Cary led the workshop, which started with classics like “Wheels on the Bus” and “If You’re Happy and You Know It” to warm up the crowd.