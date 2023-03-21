The 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers team gathered Monday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of winning the NBA Championship.

Philadelphia defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1983 NBA Finals in a four-game sweep. During the regular season, the Sixers went 65-17, still the second-most wins in franchise history. The team featured multiple Basketball Hall of Famers, including Julius Erving and Bobby Jones.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the championship. From 1976 to 1982, the Sixers made three NBA Finals and lost each time. Erving, also known as “Dr. J”, said Monday it was after the ‘82 championship that the team realized “coming in second isn’t good enough.”

“When we finally, you know, won the championship, got over the hump, the cry was we were paid in full,” Erving said. “I think in terms of the collective and the team, you know, for the most part, it was a really joyous ride.”

Jones, known by his teammates and fans as “The Secretary of Defense”, said it’s always nice to see his former teammates, and appreciates how much Philly loves its sports teams. He recalled one of his first days living in the city, where he had to go to an event in South Philly.

“There’s a big group of kids out there and it’s crowded, and I’m thinking, ‘What’s happening here?’ So I park my car and my wife and I get out, and a young man comes up to me and he says, ‘Don’t worry, Mr. Jones, we’ll watch your car,’” Jones said laughing.