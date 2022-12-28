76ers’ 8-game winning streak snapped after Wizards prevail 116-111

Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and the Washington Wizards ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday night.

The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington, which played the final 4:17 without Beal.

Beal appeared to injure himself when he collided with Embiid and left the game immediately. It wasn’t clear what was wrong, but he seemed frustrated as he walked toward the tunnel.

There were some ugly shot attempts by the Wizards without their star guard on the floor, but they made enough plays defensively to hold on.