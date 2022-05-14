76ers need better Harden, healthy Embiid to contend in East next season

Ten years ago, the Sixers were the plucky underdog that knocked off the top-seeded Bulls to reach the second round. Tired of the early exits, the 76ers soon launched the tirelessly debated Process that yielded Embiid but not much else. The Sixers aren’t about to start again, not with Embiid still in his prime, the Wells Fargo Center packed nightly, and a core that theoretically has pieces that could shape a contender.

Under owners Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, team president Daryl Morey and Rivers, can this franchise ever win a championship, at least while Embiid is under contract through the 2026-27 season?

“We’re right there,” Rivers said Friday. “We’ve put ourselves in the argument.”

Oh, there’s plenty of arguing in Philly.

Like, why is Rivers coming back? Is Harden worth a max deal? Whose fault is it that Embiid can’t stay healthy?

And there’s this debate, brought back to life after the Heat smoked the Sixers in Games 5 and 6: How could the Sixers have ever let Jimmy Butler go after the 2019 season?

“Tobias Harris over me?!” Butler, the former 76ers guard, said as he walked into Miami’s locker room.

The Sixers have settled into a comfortable routine of 50 wins, a top-half seed in the Eastern Conference, and letting them go as far as Embiid can take them.

“We have one of the best, if not the best, players on the planet,” Morey said. “We have to do more. All of us.”

Harden hurts

No player will have to do more next season than Harden. The crazed excitement and all those fake beards fans wore when the Sixers acquired Harden from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons faded in a hurry. The Sixers realized in a heartbeat — and fans watched in horror in the playoffs – that Harden was no longer the three-time scoring champion, former MVP Harden. Rather, the Sixers acquired a 32-year-old diminished Harden who came up empty against the Heat. Harden had four turnovers, four baskets and did not score in the second half in the Game 6 loss.

“We all know he’s a very skilled player,” Morey said. “We’ll figure out how to use him.”

Morey and Rivers used the usual caveats that a full offseason program and training camp will help the Sixers better figure out how to use Harden. Morey said the Sixers could thrive with Harden “if we can unlock what he brings us.”

So here’s the hiccup. Harden has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 and, should he pick it up before July 1, would be eligible to sign a max contract extension for nearly $223 million through the 2026-2027 season. Harden said after Game 6 he would do “whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow,” meaning he could opt out of his deal and agree to return for less money. OK.

Morey said Harden is in next season’s plans.

“That’s been the plan since the trade,” Morey said.