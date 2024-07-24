From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia 76ers stars Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are fired up for the upcoming season as they look to bring an NBA championship to the 215.

The Sixers started the offseason with a bang, signing Paul George to a four-year, $212 million max contract after spending the past five years with the Los Angeles Clippers. The nine-time NBA All-Star is looking forward to teaming with former NBA MVP Joel Embiid and Maxey, a fellow All-Star.

Throughout his career, George has been selected to six All-NBA teams, a four-time All-Defensive Team player, and was named the Most Improved Player in 2013. During a press conference at the Sixers Practice Facility in Camden Tuesday, George said what brought him to Philly was the feeling the Sixers have a “real legitimate shot” at a championship.

“I’ve always been a fan of Tyrese and Joel from afar,” George said. “Joel has secretly been one of my closest All-Star Game friends, and so it kind of felt inevitable that at some point we would link up and be teammates. I’m all in. My family’s here all in and I’m excited. I’m looking forward to this next opportunity.”

George will be wearing number “8” next season as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the late Lower Merion High School basketball star who went on to become a five-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer.

“Every day when I put that jersey on, I needed something to remind me to go out there and be the best player that I can be,” George said. “And the number eight just fit perfectly.”