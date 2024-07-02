The Sixers signed Paul George to a 4-year, $212 million contract, despite his age, injury history, and the fact that he’s not as good as he once was, says Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. Hayes joins us to talk about predictions from the recent NBA draft and why the 76ers are betting George was a player worth signing.

Flight delays and cancellations, rowdy flyers, lost luggage and scores of tourists in long lines…taking a trip can be a nightmare in the summertime. With Fourth of July travel this week expected to break records, we’ll tackle the many frustrations and some promising new aviation regulations with Hannah Sampson, travel reporter for the Washington Post.

Philadelphia author Liz Moore’s brand-new mystery novel God in the Woods is set at an Adirondack summer camp and surrounds the eerie disappearance of a sister and brother – who happen to be members of the wealthy camp owners’ family. Taking place over two decades beginning in the 1950s, the story explores issues of social class and constraints on women. Liz Moore has written several other books, including Long Bright River, a crime novel set against the backdrop of Philadelphia’s opioid crisis, which is being adapted into a series for Peacock.