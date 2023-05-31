Gay grew up in Philadelphia in the ‘70s and ‘80s. He said he does not remember watching the 1980 playoffs as it was happening: He would have been just 6 years old at the time, and didn’t become a diehard 76ers fan until 1983 when they won the championship over the Milwaukee Bucks. He now lives in Bloomington, Illinois, where he teaches.

More than a wonky paean to basketball, “Be Holding” is a stream-of-consciousness meditation on Black genius, diligence and practice, and gratitude.

Gay points to a particular moment in Erving’s spectacular basket, when he turns his head away from the play and seems to be looking past the ball, past the other players into what appears to be the far distance.

“What’s Julius looking at?” he said, imagining Erving was looking back to everyone that made this moment possible. “I imagine that he’s looking into all of these feats of care, of which his is only one.”

The idea to make the poem into a piece of instrumental music and dramatic performance began before the poem was even finished. Gay had been working on the poem while staying with his friend, director Brooke O’Hara, with whom he had collaborated before. Together they were kicking around the idea of creating an opera together.

“We were itching to try to do something together again, maybe on a slightly bigger scale,” Gay said. “I remember, I was turning the corner on it, and we talked about it. There was just a lot of things that made sense to give it a try.”

Gay wrote “Be Holding” for the page to be published as a book, and was not writing the poem to be a performance. “Not at all,” he said.

When O’Hara first read what would become “Be Holding,” then still unfinished, she saw it as a kind of libretto for an avant garde performance. The text moves freely, as quickly as thought, from basketball to the Middle Passage, to memories of Ross’s parents, to a disturbing Pulitzer-winning photograph of a Black woman and daughter falling to their death from a collapsing fire escape in 1976, to singers like Minnie Riperton and Donny Hathaway — along with many other free-associations.

“Even if it isn’t a narrative, it’s a story about a way of being, about a way of existing with each other,” she said. “It’s not like a story arc, but it is an arc of understanding that desire for Black joy, or all joy in holding each other.”

The basketball court is separated into quadrants, each occupied by a member of Yarn/Wire: two pianos catty-corner from each other, and two percussion kits on the other diagonal. Wisher and Gaines move through the center, trading lines of the poem and, at times, talking over one another.