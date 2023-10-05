Joel Embiid picks USA Basketball, AP source says, and plans to play in Paris Olympics

Embiid became a U.S. citizen last year and could have also chosen to play for France — or even Cameroon, his homeland, if it qualified for the Paris Games.

The U.S. will try for a fifth consecutive gold medal at Paris next summer. Embiid is expected to address his decision later Thursday at 76ers’ training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Embiid joins a long list of top NBA players who are hoping or planning to play for the U.S. next summer, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and many more.