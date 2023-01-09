Harden’s triple-double leads 76ers to easy win over Pistons

James Harden had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a comfortable 123-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

“I hate to you use this example, but when he’s playing like this, it’s like having a scoring Magic Johnson on the floor,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “When he runs our team with this kind of pace and he scores and gets assists, we’re really good.”

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points and Montrezl Harrell scored 20 for the Sixers, who have won four of five.

“Our defense was pretty good, we took care of the ball and I think everyone competed hard,” Maxey said. “Even someone like Paul Reed comes in and gets nine points and eight offensive rebounds. He plays with so much energy that the other team can’t keep up.”