Nurse, doctor in pink Mummers costume help save life during Philadelphia Eagles game

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play that well on Sunday, but a couple of fans may have been the true stars. A doctor and a nurse in the stands helped save a man’s life after he fell and stopped breathing.

The emergency room doctor from Einstein Medical Center was still dressed up in a pink dress and face paint after performing in the Mummers parade.

He was at the game with his girlfriend when someone started calling for help.

“She kind of hits me on the shoulder and says, ‘Hey there is this guy laying down on the ground over there,'” said Dr. Vincent Basile.

So he ran over to see if he could help. What he found was an injured fan, bleeding and turning blue, with security and a nurse trying to help.

“The next thing you know, a guy in a pink dress is running up next to me,” said Natalie Spencer, a nurse who happened to be at the game with her son.

“I said, ‘Hey, I know I don’t look like it, but I’m an emergency medicine doctor,'” said Basile.