Pennsylvania is investing $49.8 million in the second season of the HBO drama series “Task” — the state’s largest tax credit granted to a single Hollywood production.

In a Monday announcement, the Pennsylvania Film Office said the production, which stars Mark Ruffalo, will be filmed entirely in Southeastern Pennsylvania, creating 3,700 jobs and injecting $194.1 million into the state’s economy.

Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi said in a release that the announcement underscores Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to creating more film and TV jobs in the state.

“Supporting productions like TASK have a powerful impact on Pennsylvania’s creative economy through the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while also giving new opportunities to local businesses in the southeastern region,” Pesi said. “We look forward to continuing this great partnership with HBO as we further grow the creative industries across the Commonwealth.”

The series, created by Chester County native Brad Ingelsby, follows an FBI agent, played by Ruffalo, who works to stop a series of biker-gang related robberies in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“I’m deeply grateful that I get to tell stories about characters from this very specific part of the country while working alongside the wonderful people who also call Pennsylvania home,” Ingelsby said.

“HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery is extremely grateful for the support and partnership with Governor Shapiro and the State of Pennsylvania,” Janet Graham Borba, HBO production executive vice president, said in the release. “The locations in and around Philadelphia add an invaluable level of authenticity to the series.”

Pennsylvania’s Film Production Tax Credit Program offers a 25 to 30% tax credit to productions that spend at least 60% of their total budget in the state. Productions must be made for a national or international audience to qualify.

Other recent productions that have taken place in the Philadelphia metro area include the Netflix comedy series “Tires,” starring Shane Gillis, and the Apple TV crime drama miniseries “Dope Thief.”