Delco stars in Brad Ingelsby’s “Task”

The writer behind "Mare of Easttown" is Berwyn-based. He's back with a new crime drama, Task, that centers working-class Americans and is again set in Delaware County, Pa.

Air Date: September 5, 2025 1:00 pm
Listen 9:57
Series creator Brad Ingelsby attends the HBO Original drama series

Series creator Brad Ingelsby attends the HBO Original drama series "Task" premiere at the Perelman Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Brad Ingelsby, the Berwyn-native writer behind HBO’s hit Mare of Easttown, is back with a compelling new crime drama that centers working-class Americans in Delaware County, Pa. Task, which stars Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, drops September 7th on HBO Max.

On this Studio 2 Extra, Ingelsby joins Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about his career and early life in our region – a great source of inspiration.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate