Delco stars in Brad Ingelsby’s “Task”
The writer behind "Mare of Easttown" is Berwyn-based. He's back with a new crime drama, Task, that centers working-class Americans and is again set in Delaware County, Pa.Listen 9:57
Brad Ingelsby, the Berwyn-native writer behind HBO’s hit Mare of Easttown, is back with a compelling new crime drama that centers working-class Americans in Delaware County, Pa. Task, which stars Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, drops September 7th on HBO Max.
On this Studio 2 Extra, Ingelsby joins Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about his career and early life in our region – a great source of inspiration.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.