Delco stars in Brad Ingelsby’s “Task”

Brad Ingelsby, the Berwyn-native writer behind HBO’s hit Mare of Easttown, is back with a compelling new crime drama that centers working-class Americans in Delaware County, Pa. Task, which stars Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, drops September 7th on HBO Max.

On this Studio 2 Extra, Ingelsby joins Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about his career and early life in our region – a great source of inspiration.