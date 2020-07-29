Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus recovery: NJAC cancels all sports for the fall semester

Rutgers teammates celebrate with kicker Justin Davidovicz (95) after a field goal during the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Penn State Nittany Lions November 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

New Jersey currently has 180,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13,905 confirmed deaths and 1,920 probable deaths. There are 761 COVID patients across the state, according to the latest figures from the state hospital association; 116 patients are in intensive/critical care.

NJAC: Game off this fall

The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that all fall 2020 sports competitions and league championships will be suspended.

Ten of the state’s colleges and universities are full members of the NJAC. Those institutions include the Camden and Newark campuses of Rutgers, Rowan University, The College of New Jersey and Montclair State University.

The College of New Jersey pre-emptively canceled so-called high-risk sports, including football, field hockey and soccer June 27, saying the risk and consequences were “too high” and “too great.”

The conference said it would look into possibly holding a competitive season for fall sports in spring 2021 and allow for training and practice opportunities during the upcoming fall semester.

The announcement comes as Rutgers-New Brunswick, a member of the Big Ten Conference, paused all in-person team activities and quarantined the entire Scarlet Knights football team after six more team members tested positive for COVID-19. Since the team returned to campus on June 15, there have been ten positive tests overall.

