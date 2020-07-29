Camden city schools share tentative plan for hybrid reopening

When schools in the Camden City School District reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, students will be split into two distinct cohorts. While one group is receiving in-person instruction, the other will be learning remotely. All students will receive remote instruction on Fridays.

Custodians will sanitize buildings on a more regular basis and one-way hallways will be implemented when possible. There will also be sanitation stations throughout the building.

School Superintendent Katrina McCombs “wanted to be very clear” to those watching the virtual meeting of the school district advisory board on Tuesday: “These plans are in no way, shape or form final.”

“These plans are fluid,” McCombs said. “The task force is constantly working and updating the plans as we get more guidance from the state.”

McCombs said the district heard feedback from nearly 700 families and 300 teachers as they were crafting the plans for reopening in September. Guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were also reviewed.