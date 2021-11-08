Universal Family of Schools to host six community COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics
Universal Family of Schools is hosting a series of community vaccine clinics beginning Saturday, Nov. 13, in conjunction with Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Universal schools is encouraging people who are unvaccinated to get the shot, along with those who are due for a booster. Both COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available to eligible members of the general public.
The clinic comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced kids ages 5 to 11 are finally eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has informed providers to administer the doses as soon as they are received.
At places like the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity (ASHE) in North Philadelphia, the Black Doctors Consortium already began its first weekend of inoculations for kids.
Universal Schools said it is taking a community-focused approach by hosting these vaccine clinics at its various charter schools in the region. Three will be performed by Penn Medicine, and the remaining two by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
People who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot are invited to join Universal schools at the following locations:
- Universal Daroff
5630 Vine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139
Hosted by Penn Medicine on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon – 4 p.m.
- Universal Audenried
3301 Tasker St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Hosted by Penn Medicine on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Universal Vare
2100 South 24th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Hosted by Penn Medicine on Monday, 11/22, and Thursday, 12/9 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Universal Institute
801 South 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Hosted by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Thursday, 11/18, and Thursday, 12/9 from noon – 4 p.m.
