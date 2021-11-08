COVID-19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic

Universal Family of Schools to host six community COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics

Ryann and Jamie Onofrio Franceschini pose for a photo with COVID-19 vaccine stickers while wearing face masks

Twins Ryann, left, and Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, pose for a photo with COVID-19 vaccine stickers at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Universal Family of Schools is hosting a series of community vaccine clinics beginning Saturday, Nov. 13, in conjunction with Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Universal schools is encouraging people who are unvaccinated to get the shot, along with those who are due for a booster. Both COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available to eligible members of the general public.

The clinic comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced kids ages 5 to 11 are finally eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has informed providers to administer the doses as soon as they are received.

At places like the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity (ASHE) in North Philadelphia, the Black Doctors Consortium already began its first weekend of inoculations for kids.

Universal Schools said it is taking a community-focused approach by hosting these vaccine clinics at its various charter schools in the region. Three will be performed by Penn Medicine, and the remaining two by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Flyer for vaccine clinic
Universal Family of Schools is hosting a series of COVID-19 community vaccine clinics. (Universal Family of Schools)
People who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot are invited to join Universal schools at the following locations:

  • Universal Daroff
    5630 Vine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139
    Hosted by Penn Medicine on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon – 4 p.m.
  • Universal Audenried
    3301 Tasker St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
    Hosted by Penn Medicine on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Universal Vare
    2100 South 24th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
    Hosted by Penn Medicine on Monday, 11/22, and Thursday, 12/9 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Universal Institute
    801 South 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
    Hosted by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Thursday, 11/18, and Thursday, 12/9 from noon – 4 p.m.
  • Universal Alcorn
    3200 Dickinson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
    Hosted by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Wednesday, 11/10, and Wednesday, 12/1, noon – 4 p.m.

