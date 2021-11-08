Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Universal Family of Schools is hosting a series of community vaccine clinics beginning Saturday, Nov. 13, in conjunction with Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Universal schools is encouraging people who are unvaccinated to get the shot, along with those who are due for a booster. Both COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available to eligible members of the general public.

The clinic comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced kids ages 5 to 11 are finally eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has informed providers to administer the doses as soon as they are received.