    The Pulse Presents: Half Vaxxed — The Rise and Fall of Philly Fighting COVID

    Air Date: August 25, 2021
    Listen 25:06
    Half Vaxxed

    This is Episode One: “Shooting for the Heavens.” It’s part of a five-part series about a 22-year-old with no health care experience who talked his way into a COVID-19 vaccine distribution deal he thought would make him millions — only to have his company implode as thousands of people awaited vaccinations. How did he end up with so much power? Was he a grifter, or just an opportunist working the American health care system the way it’s designed?

    The first episode looks at the promise of the nimble, young startup that pledged to vaccinate Philadelphia. To hear the full series, check out Half Vaxxed.

    Brought to you by The Pulse

    The Pulse

    Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott.

