This essay is part of a collection of stories exploring people’s relationships with policing across Philadelphia.

On May 31, 2020, Philadelphia police shot me with a rubber bullet for filming a protest in West Philadelphia, a couple of blocks from my house. Or maybe just for standing there. It was the kind of ammunition police call “less-than lethal,” as though “lethal” should be the benchmark for police use of force. In the split second that the rubber bullet hit my leg, I was transformed from an engaged bystander in the fight against police violence to an actual victim of police brutality. The officers whose role it is to protect and serve, shot me for simply recording their behavior; behavior that is fundamentally violent and unaccountable to the very public they have sworn to serve. There was no warning. There was no apology. There was just the violence that Black and brown Philadelphians experience from the police every single day.

Even after years of activism, even after I was moved to racial justice work, that shot hit me hard. I understood police violence in a different way than you can learn from only reading and listening. This kind of wanton physical violence – and far worse – by the people who are tasked with protecting us is the everyday reality of so many people in this country. I was already committed to this work, but now it is personal.

Growing up, I was no goodie-two-shoes — I got into my fair share of trouble. When I was 19, I was caught shoplifting. I got yelled at, but no one called the cops. Not long after, cops found me passed out drunk on the street after a party. They wrapped me in a blanket and took me home. What would have happened had I not been a white woman?

The abject failure of the police to implement anything like a fair, impartial enforcement of law was on display on Jan. 6, as Trump supporters easily overwhelmed the feeble resistance of Capitol police. Images of the militarized preparations for the previous Black Lives Matter march flooded social media, juxtaposed against reports that the Justice Department had offered support to the Capitol police, and been refused. Other images included law enforcement officers opening barrier gates for the rioters and taking selfies with them. The whole debacle illustrated, for me, the reason that the police are fundamentally incapable of reforming themselves: They look at white supremacists who are bent on toppling our democracy as their brothers and cousins, and cannot effectively resist them; at the same time, they see Black people, and those who endorse their humanity, as a threat.

Growing up in Seattle, most of the people I spent time with were white. I was a freshman in high school when police beat up Rodney King on video, and got away with it. I was horrified, not just by what happened to King, but by the idea that something like that could still happen in America. It might sound crazy that I thought racist police violence was something of the past, but a lot of white people grow up with that message. The reality wouldn’t really sink in until years later.

I began to understand the state of policing in the United States more clearly 10 years ago when I moved to Philadelphia. I read Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow, I read Angela Davis, researched the MOVE bombing. Then Ferguson happened. Then Donald Trump’s racist campaign. I got involved in Reclaim Philadelphia and began attending Police Advisory Commission meetings. I listened to my Black friends and colleagues and I began to understand my country in a different way. To understand the centuries of insulation that white supremacy has built around itself, you have to stand in protest and solidarity with Black folks, demand change and see firsthand how cops treat Black people.