Picture the following: Police cars parked under elevated train tracks on a sunny day in Philadelphia. Neither the pandemic nor the nationwide uprisings are caught in the frame.

Timestamp and Location: May 31, 2020, 2:45 p.m., 52nd Street and Market Street, West Philadelphia.

This image — taken or not — did not make headlines. It depicted no crowds, no ambulances, no defaced monuments, no sneaker stores, not even protesters, hardly any pedestrians. Just cops and cop cars.

In the context of a rebellion against police violence, the congregation of an army of police should have produced some serious questions. That it produced fear and rage in a district once bombed by its own government, shouldn’t be a surprise. To residents, a 30-minute walk and 35 years was hardly enough distance between the MOVE bombing of May 13, 1985 and the occupation of their neighborhood on yet another day in May.

The scanner

The image that did not make the news was nonetheless archived by the police.

Their records reveal that on May 31, 2020 the police staged an unprovoked, coordinated assault in a peaceful neighborhood in West Philadelphia.

2:41 p.m.: Dispatch west calls on officers to “block off 5-2 and Arch.” No explanation. The call citing “all available units to 5-2 and Market” comes at 2:46 p.m., followed by instruction not to respond to emergency calls until “5-2 and Market clears up.”

Three minutes later the Market-Frankford line is shut down and the dispatcher repeats the calls, citing all available units to 52nd and Market Street and reminding officers to “lock their cars and roll up their windows.”

2:52 p.m.: The parade extends further south, calling “all available units to 5-2 and Chestnut.”

Five minutes later, the dispatcher reroutes reinforcements because 52nd Street is log-jammed with police vehicles. “Don’t get separated chasing anyone, stay together,” the dispatcher instructs officers on the ground as “traffic is coming up on Market Street.”

The order: “Not to chase after these crowds.”

A rock hits a police car. “Just a broken windshield,” an officer reports. “They are throwing rocks at our vehicles at 5-1 and Market.”

3:00 p.m.: Officers affirm “no injuries, just property damage on 5-1 and Market.”

The property in question, the damaged cop car. Two minutes later, the dispatcher orders officers to “just stay off the air.”