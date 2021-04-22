On 52nd Street, local shop owners feel relief while chains remain boarded

Yet for many of the small shops that have persisted through the challenges of the past year, it was business as usual.

Tedd Hall, owner of Babe, a women’s clothing store, which suffered little damage last year, was relieved about Tuesday’s verdict and the calm on the street. He said the harm of looting goes beyond property theft and damage, because “it scares people from shopping and it takes a long time to get back to where you were.”

Hall said store owners wouldn’t take another round of destruction — and expressed hope that the peaceful day was the start of a new era.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of dealing with what we as a people have been subjected to for essentially for hundreds of years,” Hall said of the verdict. “And it just gives us a chance to address that problem so that the next generation will have it a lot easier than my generation.”

Tiffany Ward, the owner of NV My Eyewear, was another relieved business owner. Her eyeglass store wasn’t damaged in last year’s uprisings, with some thanks to community support, she said.

The 14-year resident prepared for unrest, she said, but tried not to panic. She did her usual lock up, but took home items that were already paid for in case something went down.

