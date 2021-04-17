Black arts landmark Dox Thrash House to live again as apartments, commercial space

Maya Thomas began her work advocating to preserve the Dox Thrash House, named after the Black painter and draftsman that lived there, five years ago when she was studying historic preservation at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas became enamored with the house, and the Black art scene that once thrived there, while she was living nearby and studying the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s renewal plan for the Sharswood area.

With two other grad students, Dana Rice and Chris Mulford, they created the Dox Thrash House Project to raise awareness and funds for saving the house at 2340 Cecil B. Moore Avenue and turning it into a hub for the arts.

Their dreams just became a lot more viable.

The Victorian house, built in 1895, has been awarded $400,000 from the city and an additional $198,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for restoration. This means that the building’s owner and developer, Beech Community Services, has 75% of the funding required to remake the 125-year-old building into a mixed-use community anchor with 1,400 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and apartments above.

“We put a lot of time and energy into getting this far with the development of the project,” said Akeem Dixon, Beech’s project manager for Thrash. “We’re really excited that the state and the city found this project worthy of the support.”

Thomas is thrilled too.

“I’m super excited, this is amazing,” she said. “Projects like this don’t get funded, because of the condition of the house and where it’s located in the neighborhood, so I’m super excited to see the state and the city supporting in a real way.”