Mayor Jim Kenney released an open letter to Philadelphians on Friday, offering his thoughts in advance of the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd.

“Waiting for the verdict is not the hardest part,” Kenney wrote. “It is knowing that a life has been taken too soon and how unjustly Black and Brown people in this country are treated by law enforcement. It’s knowing that regardless of what the jury decides, the judgment rendered will retraumatize the victimized and remind us of the compounding effects of centuries of inequities and systemic racism that have brought us to this moment. It’s knowing that outrage may be felt once again.

“I cannot pretend to understand what it is like to be a Black person in this country. No white person can. But I do understand that the long history of Black people facing inequality and injustice, of being denied opportunities, and of being harassed, thrown in jail, and murdered because of a broken taillight or mistaken glance — all of that must end swiftly.

“When the verdict comes, no matter the outcome, let us resolve to demonstrate peacefully, to voice the pain and anguish loud and clear but without destruction, and let us stay united working to ensure that Black lives matter today — and every day.”

The mayor also announced that the city will host six virtual community healing circles over the next three weeks, as well as resources for communities to host events to provide safe spaces for neighbors to come together in solidarity. More information can be found here.