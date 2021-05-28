Local businesses are still rebounding from civil unrest and pandemic

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

When Melaku Antoine’s West Philadelphia-based variety store was ransacked by looters in 2020, it took almost a year for his business to recover.

His shop, Paradise Gallery LLC, was one of many businesses along the 52nd Street commercial corridor that sustained significant damage when the police killing of George Floyd set off looting, vandalism and social unrest throughout Philadelphia last May.

Looters broke into Paradise Gallery early in the morning and stole about $17,000 worth of merchandise.

“There was nothing left,” said Antoine, whose store specializes in selling hijabs and other Muslim products.

“We didn’t have anything to sell.”

Funding from organizations such as The Enterprise Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration was instrumental in helping Antoine’s business survive. He and his wife, Tg Tessema, did not have business insurance and needed money to replace the store’s merchandise and pay rental expenses.

“It took us almost a year to get all the funds that we need,” said Antoine, an immigrant from Ethiopia.

However, things are starting to pick up. Antoine said that he saw an uptick in business sales this month during the recent observation of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.

“Now we’re at the same place before the riots and the corona came about,” he said.

Antoine said many community members were supportive and encouraging.

“The community was really upset that we were robbed and bankrupted,” he said. “A lot of people came to us and told us that. They really encouraged us.”

Antoine is one of 50 business owners from the 52nd Street corridor that The Enterprise Center connected to nearly $800,000 in pandemic and unrest relief from a variety of sources, including city and state grants, Paycheck Protection Program funding and internal grant-making. The organization gave more than $100,000 to 28 small businesses on the corridor.