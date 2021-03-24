The grant money will help restaurants cover costs like payroll, rent and utilities, outdoor seating construction, supplies, food, and debt acquired during the pandemic.

During the first 21 days of grant applications, the funds will prioritize women, veterans, and people of color who own businesses. That commitment is applauded by business owners like Ange Branca of Philadelphia’s Saté Kampar and Kampar Kitchen.

“I do know statistically, people of color tend to not apply for loans or grants because they don’t think they will get it. I’ve felt that way before, I still feel that way sometimes,” she said. “And for women too, we tend not to ask for loans and grants, sometimes we will try, but deep inside we always know we won’t get it, or we will be last in line to get it. It gives me more confidence and hope that I will get something.”

Of the $28.6 billion, $5 billion is dedicated to restaurants that grossed under $500,000 in 2019.

“I’ve had my restaurant for 20 something years and I’m in for the long run, but there are lots of people who are smaller operators who haven’t been able to access anything,” said Yin, who also was involved in the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

“My hope is some of these small restaurants are able to benefit from it, because they are often the ones that make the fabric of our restaurant community more unique and add so much color to it — also they employ a lot of people.”

Loan stresses

Restaurant owners have been able to apply for grants and loans throughout the pandemic. Though they are helpful, there have been problems along the way.

The first PPP program required 75% of the funds to be spent on wages, salaries, and benefits, while only 25% could be spent on rent and utilities. Akin, of Le Cavalier in Wilmington and Philadelphia’s Stock restaurants, said those requirements missed the mark.

“Our leases are often expenses. We tend to occupy prime real estate, not all the time, but in a lot of cases, and because our revenues were lost initially during the first couple months when PPP was taking shape … revenues were off 70 to 100%. So the idea that we were going to have 60% of our previous workforce or something resembling that was not really reflecting reality for us,” he said.

Akin said restaurants also acquired additional expenses associated with the pandemic, including personal protective equipment and takeout packaging.

Restaurant owners have also faced problems with the program called the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which aimed to provide economic relief to businesses financially hit by the pandemic. Business owners have faced issues with caps, long delays, confusing procedures, and communication lapses.

Branca utilized the Paycheck Protection Program, and when she applied to have the loan forgiven, she was told that she would have to repay the $10,000 she received from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which is a separate Small Business Administration program.

“I was shocked because I thought it was a grant and I used that grant to sustain my business after we closed. We had a lot of closing costs,” she said.

After Branca complained to her federal lawmakers, legislation was passed to revive the program. Part of the legislation clears up problems for PPP borrowers who took relief from the EIDL program.

Funding for the future

The pandemic had a huge financial toll on Branca. She had to close her five-year-old Malaysian restaurant Saté Kampar in June because she could not afford the rent increase that was previously agreed upon before the pandemic.

“It was so hard for me the day I had to decide to close the restaurant. I spent so much of my savings building that restaurant from scratch. It wasn’t a restaurant before, so we invested a lot of money into it to build the kitchen, to get the gas coming in, to update the wiring, and turn it into a restaurant,” Branca said.

“So to close that only within a little under five years was a big hit. Obviously, my whole investment into building the space is gone, and it was really hard to walk away knowing I would never get that money back, and I didn’t know what was going to happen next and I didn’t know what to do next.”

After closing the restaurant, Branca started a new venture by opening pop-up restaurants in Philadelphia. This year, she started a new business that’s been described as a “chef incubator.” Every day at Kampar Kitchen, a different chef creates meals at a large kitchen space in the Bok Building in South Philly.

One of Branca’s top priorities has been giving diverse restaurateurs and small business owners a platform to create their dishes.

“They are the ones most affected because from a statistical standpoint, small businesses do have less access to capital and funding, people of color have less access to capital and funding,” she said.