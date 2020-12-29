This essay is part of a collection of stories exploring people’s relationships with policing across Philadelphia.

Homeless. It’s a very simple word to describe a huge problem.

I thought it was just a problem for philosophical debate until my longtime girlfriend and I wound up living in a tent under a bridge in Kensington. As someone who never thought I’d wind up there, I was amazed to learn how deep the sense of community ran among my homeless neighbors, who worked together to protect each other, and how many people from across Philadelphia were there to help us. But the police were not among them.

We are taught from childhood that police are there to protect us. All of us, even those without a home. But they had no interest in keeping homeless people safe — they saw us only as a danger, a threat to be eradicated. Even worse, in many ways they saw themselves as warriors, and us as the enemy.

Growing up Black in South Philly, I had no misconceptions about how the police could treat some people unfairly. I was a good kid who stayed out of trouble. But still I wound up being targeted by police as a teenager, dragged into the system as a witness in a way I barely understood at the time.

But nothing prepared for me what it would be like when I wound up living rough. In August of 2017, I was unemployed and lost my sublet when my landlord moved. My options for housing were all unacceptable — either a dirty room crawling with bedbugs or a shelter that would separate me from the love of my life.

At the time, the encampments in Kensington were just beginning to attract the attention of news organizations around the country. I already had a friend living there, so my girlfriend and I decided to try it for a week. It was our way of staying together. Then it became a life.

As lives go, it had advantages. I’m good at talking to people and soon I became a leader in the community. I helped the health care and social service workers find who was in need. I brought the concerns of my neighbors to people who could help us. I had a big tent and a little bit of cash.

But that life also had its problems — chief among them the police. They came through often, forcing us to move out from under the bridge for no apparent reason. If it was raining out, that meant a lot of folks got very wet and cold. They didn’t seem to care.