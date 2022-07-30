Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Less than a day after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the 200 block of Armstrong Street on Wednesday evening, a peace walk was held in East Germantown on Thursday.

In the parking lot of a beauty supply store and wine outlet, police officers, chaplains, and captains blocked off an area for some 50 community members to join hands in prayer. State Rep. Stephen Kinsey, City Councilmember Cindy Bass, and local religious leaders walked as well.

The walk was led by 14th District police officers blocking off the road. Between singing and prayers, the group began at Germantown Avenue and Wister Street and continued around several blocks. Even though the temperature was past 90 degrees, community members like Donna Clement Jackson came anyway.

“We just got to get out here to let the people know that there is hope, and there are organizations and people that are out here for you to try to help you,” she said as she walked and recorded the proceedings on her phone. “A little boy just got shot — amen, he’s okay — but this is happening way too many times in our community,” she added. “We just came out here today with the clergy, police department, elected officials, and more importantly, regular people that just are tired.”