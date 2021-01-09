Camden sees lowest crime level in more than 50 years

Crime is down in Camden, New Jersey, to a level not seen in more than 50 years.

Camden County officials said there were 2,796 criminal activity reports logged in the city during 2020, compared to 3,298 in 2019. Homicides and shootings were down while robberies and sexual assault cases fell by double digits, 26% and 18% respectively.

The number of crimes logged in 2020 are drastically lower than the 10,724 incidents recorded in 1974, the first year of uniform crime reporting.

Camden County and city officials have credited the relationship between police and the community as part of the reason for the drop in crime.

“I know that we cannot do anything without working in concert with our community,” Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said in a statement. “It will continue to be imperative for us to be partners with our residents and other institutions in the city.”

Rodriguez was sworn in as the new police chief on Dec. 31. He succeeded Joseph Wysocki who retired at the end of the year.

Camden Mayor Frank Moran said he looks forward to working with Rodriguez to build upon community policing efforts.