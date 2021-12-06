The experiment in Turkey took place in the spring of 2013 in Adana, a major city in the southern part of the country. The more than 700 motorists stopped by police for speeding violations were split into two groups: a control group whose traffic stops were “business-as-usual” and an experimental group who received procedural justice interventions.

“We found that people [in the experimental group] were more satisfied and people expressed more trust through officers interacted,” he said of the results of that study.

Because procedural justice has never been field-tested in the United States at this point, according to Sahin, it remains a largely little-known concept.

Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said it wasn’t a difficult decision for his department to participate, calling it a “natural extension” of their work.

“This is completely in line with what our whole sort of organizational mojo is about,” he said.

However, some advocates are cautious.

“I’m learning about this along with the public,” said Yannick Wood, director of criminal justice reform at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice. “But there’s certain things that I already know as working in [the] criminal justice space in New Jersey … that car stops are not the same for all residents.”

Wood said he is concerned that Black and Latino drivers will continue to disproportionately receive more traffic summonses compared to other groups.

“My concern with this particular study is that I don’t think it goes far enough in addressing what the root concern is,” Wood said. “The root concern is the nature of the relationship between the police in their community and the community itself.”

Wood adds that the best way to have interactions with police officers, particularly in communities of color, is to limit those interactions.

“We need to actually ask ourselves, do the police need to be involved in traffic stops?” he said. “Do they need to be involved in enforcing traffic vehicle violations when we have traffic agents who are not carrying firearms, who could be doing that, or we have traffic technology like red light cameras or speed cameras that could actually do that same work and that do not have the type of racial lens that it seems that officers may have?”

Sahin said planning for the study will begin in January, with the pilot program starting in the summer for an 18-month observation period. The researchers will monitor about 2,000 traffic stops in Atlantic City and Pleasantville during that time frame.