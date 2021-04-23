How N.J. is trying to reduce police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s murder

When Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd while arresting him in May 2020, New Jersey was already in the midst of an effort to reduce the use of force against civilians.

The killing, which sparked national protests against police violence last summer, brought a new sense of urgency to what Garden State officials were trying to do and informed some of the policies they would impose on officers.

After a Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty this week of murdering Floyd — a rare conviction for an on-duty police killing — New Jersey authorities pointed to the state’s reforms as a partial solution to the epidemic of police violence against people of color.

“We must seize this moment, when the nation’s focus has turned to how our communities are policed, to ensure something meaningful comes from a man’s unnecessary death,” said state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in a statement, “and to continue with urgency the reforms we have begun to policing practices in New Jersey.”

Here’s where these efforts stand, and what police reform advocates say needs to happen next:

Updating N.J.’s use-of-force policy

In December, Grewal unveiled a new statewide use-of-force policy, which was updated for the first time in two decades following input from interest groups and community members.

The policy, which takes effect at the beginning of 2022 after all officers have been trained on it, emphasizes de-escalation, and bars law enforcement officers from using deadly force except as a last resort. It applies to all 38,000 state, county, and local police officers in New Jersey.

Grewal said during a recent state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing that the updated policy, which forces police to “respect the sanctity of life” and have a “duty to always de-escalate,” would help restore trust in law enforcement.

“There’s been a crisis in confidence in policing,” the former prosecutor said. “There’s a gap in trust between law enforcement and communities across the country and in parts of this state.”

Still, the new policy doesn’t prevent officers from using deadly force on civilians when they feel it is necessary to protect themselves “or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

Zellie Thomas, an organizer with Black Lives Matter in Paterson, said that is a major loophole that allows officers to continue using deadly force on people as long as they later claim it was because they feared for their lives.

“That’s where things get tricky,” Thomas said. “You can’t prove that an officer did not fear for their life.”

All officers also have a “duty to intervene” under the new policy, requiring them to step in if they see a fellow officer using illegal or excessive force on a subject.

In addition to Chauvin, three other former Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter for helping restrain Floyd during his arrest and doing little to prevent Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, cutting off his ability to breathe.

New Jersey will require all law enforcement officers to go through one day of training in active bystandership “so we don’t have that video from Minneapolis happen in New Jersey, where three cops stood by while a fourth killed somebody,” Grewal said.

The Georgetown Innovative Policing Program and the law firm Sheppard Mullin developed active bystandership training for law enforcement officers, also known as ABLE, which has been used by the New York Police Department and agencies across the country. According to its website, ABLE builds on training developed by Dr. Ervin Staub, who conducted research and field experiments showing that bystander intervention skills can be learned.

Other facets of the state’s new policy could also help prevent a murder like Floyd’s from occurring in New Jersey, such as requirements to continually monitor the condition of someone who is being restrained and to take care “not to put sustained pressure on the neck or back.”

Still, Thomas said the updated policy has not had a major impact in his community, and that in cases of police violence that went to trial, it would still be up to the jury to decide whether an officer followed the rules.

“I think that many people aren’t aware that it has been updated. I think that most people don’t even know what the previous guidelines had allowed for and what the news ones do,” Thomas said. “I’m not sure if the new guidelines will affect anything.”