Officials to give update after man killed during Philly police stop

We are expecting to learn more information Tuesday about a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in North Philadelphia on Friday.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. about the incident, which left an officer injured and one man dead.

The officer was released from Temple University Hospital on Monday, however, the department has not released his identity.

The shooting happened on January 26 inside Jennifer Tavern on the corner of N. Mascher and W. Cambria streets.

The shooting took the life of 28-year-old Alexander Spencer, who police claim fired a shot while in a scuffle with officers, hitting one of the officers in the leg.

A social media video circulating online is now part of the investigation.

Spencer allegedly fired first, prompting the officer’s partner to return fire, according to police. However, by watching the video, it is unclear who fired shots first.

Police are also still searching for a man identified as 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who they say stole Spencer’s gun after the shooting.

Quinones-Mendez is considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5 is offering a $10K reward for any information that leads to his arrest.