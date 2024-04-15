Atlantic City mayor and wife accused of abusing teen daughter

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., and his wife, Atlantic City Schools Superintendent Dr. La’Quetta Small, are accused of “physically and emotionally” abusing their teenage daughter over a couple of months during last winter.

The charges from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office come more than two weeks after investigators searched the family home.

According to prosecutors, the incidents happened between December 2023 and January 2024.

In one incident, they accuse Marty Small of hitting his daughter “multiple times” in the head with a broom, causing her to lose consciousness. The mayor is further accused of threatening his daughter during an argument several times by “earth slamming” her down the stairs, grabbing her head, throwing her to the ground and “smacking the weave out of her head.” In another incident, Marty Small is accused of punching his daughter repeatedly in her legs, causing bruising.

For her part, La’ Quetta Small is accused of punching her daughter several times on her chest, leaving bruises. In another incident, she allegedly dragged her daughter by her hair and then struck her with a belt on her shoulders, leaving marks. La’ Quetta Small is further accused of punching her daughter in the mouth during an argument.