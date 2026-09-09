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Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill Wednesday making recess mandatory for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

In a statement, Shapiro said the recess time will allow elementary school students to “take a break from learning, get outside, and just be kids.”

“In my eyes, recess is just as important as learning math, English, science, or history — recess is crucial for things like building social skills and staying active,” he said. “And now, we’re making sure our kids have the tools they need to succeed both inside AND outside the classroom.”

Pennsylvania’s state legislature approved House Bill 1505 earlier this year, which was included in the state’s 2026-27 budget, requiring the state’s Board of Education to provide guidance on recess measures to promote “movement, social interaction, and stress management” to improve the learning environment.

All schools should provide K-5 students with at least 30 minutes of daily recess, according to the state’s recommendations for recess activities. Sixth graders should also receive recess if they attend school in the same building.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia public school advocates celebrated changes to the district’s student wellness policy guaranteeing students recess, bathroom access and water breaks.