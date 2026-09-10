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Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said she authorized the Phillies to proceed with installation of synthetic turf at Ashburn Field in FDR Park, despite having not received a required environmental permit from the state.

Slawson said she authorized the Phillies to proceed with the project on city-owned property without the erosion and sediment control permit “based on the promise to Philadelphians and visitors from around the world for the 250th anniversary.”

“We wanted to fulfill our commitment,” Slawson said in an interview with WHYY News. “That’s not how we typically handle projects. Public safety was never at a risk. But we had made a promise. The Phillies were aware of the outstanding compliance items — and the city, we allowed the work to proceed to accommodate the MLB All-Star Game.”

But the city does not have the authority to circumvent state pollution control laws, according to David Hess, a former secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection.

“It is illegal for someone to go ahead without these approvals,” Hess said. The permit is a “legal requirement” for projects before any work begins, he said, and is meant to protect nearby waterways from sediment pollution that could result from the construction.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the Phillies’ construction of the field without the state’s authorization late last month.

The permit, known as a general National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, is “well-known” and “easy to get,” Hess said.

The Phillies hosted a ribbon cutting event on July 10 for the refurbished field, which is used for the team’s youth baseball programs, as part of this summer’s MLB All-Star Week.

Just days before the ribbon cutting, the Pennsylvania DEP had sent a letter to the Phillies, informing them that their application for the permit was deficient.

Why projects need erosion control permits

Pennsylvania law requires all projects that will disturb at least an acre of earth to obtain a sediment and erosion control permit before earth disturbance starts. These permits are designed to prevent sediment from running off of a construction site and into a nearby stream, Hess said.

“Sediment … can choke off aquatic life,” Hess said. “It is very much a hazard to anything that’s living in the stream.”

Ashburn Field, which is in the southwest corner of FDR Park and named after Hall of Famer Richie Asburn, is located near a stream, several lakes and the new 33-acre tidal wetland built as part of the renovation of the park. The park is located near the confluence of the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers.

The Phillies submitted an application for a sediment and erosion control permit in May. Later that month, DEP informed the Phillies their application was incomplete, according to correspondence provided to WHYY News by DEP officials.

In early July, the agency sent the Phillies a deficiency letter regarding the application, identifying close to a dozen issues with the application, including with the organization’s plans for compost socks to control runoff and blanketing of slopes.

Days later, the Phillie Phanatic cut the ribbon on the new artificial turf field, designed as a weather-resistant surface in an area that had habitually flooded. Phillies officials told local media that before the renovation, wet weather cancelled close to one-third of the events held at the field each year. The Fairmount Park Conservancy, which is leading the FDR Park renovation, has said that synthetic turf offers far more playing time than traditional grass fields.

Mike Barsotti, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation’s director of youth sports, said at the time the turf field would “make a huge difference for decades,” while acknowledging MLB’s contribution.

“We need to give families these affordable, accessible, but high-quality options by placing really big, meaningful assets like this in the heart of the city,” Barsotti said. “I know the All-Star Game will come and go, but a lot of us here will always remember where this came from.”