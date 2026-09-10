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Democratic congressional candidate Bob Harvie once supported the construction of the hyper-scale Amazon data center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. But in a new ad released by his campaign Thursday, Harvie aims to draw a sharp distinction between him and his Republican opponent, incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

“I’m Bob Harvie, I approve this message because I don’t want more data centers, I want a moratorium. Big Tech owns enough, they shouldn’t own our congressman too,” says Harvie in the ad.

The first congressional district includes all of Bucks County where construction of Amazon’s 600 megawatt data center at the 250-acre campus on a former U.S. Steel plant has faced significant opposition from residents worried about air pollution, rising electricity rates and water usage.

But as opposition to data centers rise, Democratic and Republican candidates nationwide are taking stronger positions. NPR recently analyzed ad spending data that showed since January, more than $45 million spent by campaigns and outside groups in House, Senate and gubernatorial races mention data centers.

A recently released memo by the Democratic House Majority Political Action Committee encourages candidates facing incumbents to talk about their opponents’ votes for President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Budget Bill,” which included tax breaks for tech companies. The memo refers to data centers as “the most notable and unforeseen part of the conversation.”