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Delmarva Power is defending itself against criticism from Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and frustrated customers who say the company’s ongoing pursuit of millions of dollars in rate increases is devastating for seniors, families and people with disabilities.

Delmarva Power is an investor-owned utility that serves 344,000 customers in the state. Its parent company, Exelon Corporation, is the nation’s largest regulated electric and gas utility.

The company filed a rate case with the Public Service Commission in December, asking for an overall revenue increase in electric base rates totaling $67.8 million. Of that, $44.6 million would be borne by customers. Commissioners approved an interim rate last month retroactive to July 9, which was less than Delmarva Power wanted.

Just before Labor Day, the company asked the Delaware Superior Court to strike down the interim rate.

Delmarva Power also recently requested permission from the Public Service Commission to raise the amount of revenue it’s seeking to collect from $68 million to $76 million. That would represent an about 24% increase over existing base rates and a 12% rise over its original ask.

The Delaware Public Advocate said in a Facebook post that it was the largest rate request in history.

“Since this case was filed, Delmarva has heard significant and sustained concern from its customers about the impact of the proposed rate increase,” said Deputy Public Advocate Samantha Hajek during September’s Public Service Commission meeting. “Given that public outcry, it is particularly egregious that Delmarva has now increased its request by nearly 12% at a time when energy affordability is a real concern for Delaware families.”

The commission has to approve any rate increase.

Delmarva Power told WHYY News that the requested increase reflects investments have already been made to maintain the grid and replace aging infrastructure.

Delmarva Power breaks out charges on its gas and electric bills for supply and distribution. The supply charge is for the actual cost of the energy to the customer, and the delivery charge is for the distribution of the energy to one’s home or business. The supply charge is a pass-through and the company profits through the delivery charge.

This is the third rate hike sought in five years by Delmarva Power, with the cases being filed in 2020, 2022 and 2025. In a letter from Meyer that was read during last week’s Public Service Commission meeting, the governor asserted that the utility had raised the average customer’s bill by $383 a year over the past five years. His office said they calculated the amount using the company’s updated 12 months of actual financials.

Delmarva Power Region Vice President Marcus Beal said he disputed that number. A spokesperson said the average monthly bill has increased $68 since September 2021, for an annual total of $816 — with 75% of that due to supply costs. However, the rate case that started in 2020 had concluded by September 2021.

Dozens of ratepayers have submitted comments opposing the rate increase, saying the rise in their bills is outpacing their income, forcing some to choose between paying their electric bill or buying food or gas.

PSC commissioners criticized the company in July, saying it was “cruel” and “tone deaf” to press for rate hikes.

Beal said supply charges, not Delmarva, are driving up costs and disputed that the company was out of touch.

“We recognize that we have a major affordability issue with not just electricity, but with all products and goods and services right now,” he said. “We’re trying to be as prudent as possible about the projects that we select.”