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Dressed in red shirts and holding signs, protesters made their objections known during Monday’s ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the controversial Edgemoor container terminal project.

The long-awaited kickoff drew Delaware state officials, union representatives and members of the state’s congressional delegation. The Diamond State Port Corporation, the quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington, purchased the Edgemoor property on the Delaware River in 2017. The land was formerly a DuPont chemical plant.

“We’re taking a site that sat idle for years and turning it into opportunity,” Gov. Matt Meyer said. “We’re building something that will outlast every single one of us, something that will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and open doors for Delaware families for decades to come.”

The port board, along with private port operator Enstructure, began doing some construction this summer. Supporters of the $669 million infrastructure project say building and operating the container terminal will create thousands of high-paying jobs.

State Rep. Frank Cooke teared up as he recalled how the port offered a leg up for multiple generations of his family when Black Delawareans were shut out of other industries.

“Some Blacks couldn’t get jobs at Chrysler. Some Blacks couldn’t get jobs at [General Motors]. They couldn’t get jobs at Atlantic Aviation,” he said. “Let’s not forget the airport. They had to physically work at the Port of Wilmington to make great money for housing, for food on the table.”