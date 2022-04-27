CeaseFirePA, supporters ask lawmakers to take steps to reduce gun violence: ‘Enough is enough’

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A crowd of advocates for firearm regulation gathered on the steps at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex at noon Tuesday to urge lawmakers to up the fight against gun violence with legislation.

CeaseFirePA, led by executive director Adam Garber, weathered the midday showers to speak on gun violence, how it impacts families around the state, and about legislation that could help solve the problem.

A single heckler stood lower on the steps, blowing a whistle and saying, “If you can have them, we can have them too.”

It has been 12,092 days since Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law that took guns from the hands of domestic abusers. Since then, however, 5,840 lives have been lost to gun violence, Garber said.

“The legislative majority is not just failing their duty, they are refusing to discuss it,” Garber said. “We have the solutions and now we want action.”

“Each number has a name, has a story, has a family, has someone and a story they won’t get to continue,” Garber said.

The group sought support for Senate Bill 217 and House Bill 980, which would require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms. Garber said this would not only prevent gun violence but also would benefit gun owners.

Reports of stolen weapons being used in violent crimes have risen by 38 percent in the past two years, according to Garber.

However, that law would victimize gun owners twice, according to Val Finnell, the director of Gun Owners of America, which he called a non-partisan organization — once, when the gun is stolen, and a second time by the state if they do not report it.

“It is really not effective,” Finnell said. “The issue is not in the reporting of the lost or stolen firearm. It is in the recovery. [Police] wait for them to turn up later in the crime. It is really not effective,” Finnell said.

“Enough is enough,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams, who lost her granddaughter, Tiana, eight years ago to gun violence. “She will not be a woman. Not be a mother. Not be a wife. She was taken from us.”

Williams said 54 people have been taken from Harrisburg by gun violence since October of 2018.

“When a lawful gun is taken from the hands of a lawful gun owner, there is no telling where it will end up,” Williams said. “This is common sense legislation that every gun owner can agree with.”

Added Rep. Joanna McClinton, a Democrat from Delaware County: “We are not doing enough to keep the guns out of the wrong hands. Action has to happen. We cannot just say ‘thoughts and prayers’.”

Reporting stolen firearms puts the onus on the victim of the theft, according to Kim Stofler, the president of the state chapter of Firearms Owners Against Crimes.

“It’s not going to solve anything It encourages crime, because people will unfortunately steal firearms to impugn the integrity of gun owners,” Stofler said.