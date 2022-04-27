Council members Tuesday pushed Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw for specifics on the department’s plans to reduce the number of shootings in the city, citing a looming summer spike in violence and a fear that 2022’s death toll will surpass the 562 homicides Philadelphia saw last year.

“What are we doing here?” asked Council President Darrell Clarke. “What are we doing on the broader scale to bring these numbers down, tamp them down, and create a different environment here?”

Outlaw highlighted Operation Pinpoint, which launched in 2019 with the goal of reducing gun violence in areas identified as being at high risk for shootings.

“It’s typically cops on dots,” she said. “It’s putting cops in areas that are the most problematic and as we move into spring and summer when school lets out, making sure we have visibility at our recreation centers, our commercial corridors.”

But residents in areas affected by gun violence say they aren’t seeing the type of community policing they feel would prevent shootings.

“I’ll see them sit in a car,” said Nicetown block captain Gilbert Coleman. “I don’t see them patrolling the community or taking a look to see what’s really going on … 50 feet, 100 feet away there’s activities which the police should be involved in.”

Coleman says if officers are out on foot or on bikes, interacting with residents as they survey the area, it could restore a sense of lawfulness.

The strategy Coleman is calling for is sometimes referred to as “community policing,” and it aims to build trust between residents and officers. There’s a mixed bag of research on whether hiring more cops to walk their beats makes a city safer, and many experts argue there are better ways to reduce gun crime. But the call for at least more engagement from officers – if not more physical officers – is a common one in Philadelphia’s gun violence prevention circles.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker brought up the strategy Tuesday.

“I am unapologetic about affirming that community policing in a proactive manner is the hallmark of this plan,” she said. “Residents in the city of Philadelphia deserve to see a proactive law enforcement presence in their neighborhoods that is not there because they are simply responding to crime.”