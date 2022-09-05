“For Philly to have a festival like this is pretty cool,” Seeger said. “I’m only like an hour and a half away or whatever, so it’s a good trip to make and it’s just fun to have, you know?”

Quade Ivy also made the trip from Delaware to attend the festival. He said he didn’t know about the festival’s existence until this year, but once he found out tickets were on sale, he couldn’t pass up the chance to see artists like Don Toliver live.

“Philly has different things besides sports,” Ivy said. “I barely come to Philly, besides coming through going to New York or whatever. It’s really amazing to see how it came from a decade to now.”