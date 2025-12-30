From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Final preparations are underway for a concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to welcome in the new year. The event is a new one for the city, but officials say they are ready for whatever the night may bring.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the event on Dec. 12, which will feature actor and performer LL Cool J, who boycotted a scheduled July 4 concert in Philadelphia due to the city workers strike. Other performers include DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy and Technician the DJ.

Scott Mirkin is running the four-hour event, which will be punctuated by fireworks, and said the city is expecting a crowd of about 20,000.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time to make sure this is a fun, safe and enjoyable experience, and all those things are important to us,” Mirkin said.

Dominick Mireles, deputy managing director for community safety, said officials will have eyes everywhere to make sure people are safe.

“It really is a multilayered approach to make sure that we’ve got eyes from here to the entryway, to the way that people are coming, whether that’s on SEPTA, whether that’s in the parking lots and walking or whether they’re coming from the neighborhoods. This is a well-covered event,” Mireles said.

Both the police and fire departments will have a major presence, with metal detectors screening people entering from either Pennsylvania Avenue or the Parkway gate.

Philadelphia Fire Chief Brandon Wilson said they will have full staffing ready to handle any possibility.

“We’re going to have our technical rescue folks here. We’re going to have boats. We’re going to have SUVs. We are well prepared for this. None of this is new to us. We do it all the time. In fact, this is probably a little bit smaller than what we’re used to on this platform out here. This is a first time for us, but it doesn’t mean it’s a first-time event. We’re 100% prepared,” he said.