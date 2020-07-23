Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Drive-in concerts are arriving in Philadelphia to fill the gaping hole where live events used to be, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything.

A local concert promoter, Point Entertainment, was the first in the region to try out a concept of keeping people in their cars while musicians take the stage in a parking lot. The company partnered with People’s Light and Theater to present a weekly series of live music concerts this summer.

It started with a pilot concept in June with The Big Takeover — a reggae-influenced band from New York’s Hudson Valley — playing in the parking lot of the theater in Malvern, to about 50 cars.

Richard Kardon, of Point Entertainment, said the event sold out almost immediately.

“At first the first band was a bit concerned, but then they said it was one of the best experiences they’ve had,” said Karden. “They felt totally safe. Everyone was courteous. No one was walking around without masks.”

Considered a success in terms of both production and audience reception, Point Entertainment and People’s Light launched a six-week series. The first was last week with a Bob Dylan tribute act Highway 61 Revisited, and this week will be Jeffrey Gaines supported by opening act Valentina Sounds. Next week will feature the John Byrne Band.

When Kardon saw all his planned concerts scuttled by the pandemic, he started looking into drive-ins as an alternative. Initially, the expense of setting up a show from scratch was prohibitive.

“So much of the expense if you go into a field or a big parking lot, you have to bring the stage and the lights and the sound and video screens,” he said. “All of that gets very, very expensive.”

Then, out of the blue, Kardon got a call from People’s Light and Theater to see if he might want to do some kind of drive-in show. It was serendipity.

“They’re theater people, so they built the stage,” he said. “They have everything in-house. We brought sound in, but other than they can build everything.”

People’s Light and Theater even has a restaurant, The Farmhouse. When drive-in patrons order their tickets online, they can also pre-order food to be delivered to their cars during the show.