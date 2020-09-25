“It’s going to be a tricky winter,” McClary said. “Businesses will definitely have to promote that they have these heated accommodations for people to be able to come and still enjoy themselves.”

Ben Filleccia, director of operation and strategy for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the extension will make the investment restaurants made into setting up outdoor dining worth it. Last weekend, 11 neighborhood dining districts traded cars for chairs and tables, and eateries across the city have gotten licenses to serve on sidewalks.

“These restaurants have already made significant, significant investments on outdoor seating, and we don’t want that investment to be for naught,” he said. “We want to make sure this investment will carry forward to the coming year.”

The extension comes at a time when the city is considering doubling restaurants to open indoor dining back up to 50% capacity, up from the current 25%. The occupancy boost would be an aid, but half-capacity is not enough to keep restaurants out of the danger zone, Filleccia said.

“50% doesn’t allow restaurants to thrive,” he said.“50% may help restaurants to survive. Indoor dining alone at 50% just can’t sustain most places.”

A report by the lobbying group found that 96% of restaurant operators surveyed reported a steep drop in sales, resulting in an average overall sales decline of 47%.

More than 75% of operators surveyed say they don’t expect sales to return to pre-pandemic levels for six months. Alarmingly for a city that relies on restaurants as a major source of jobs and street life, two-thirds said they expect to close within that time if such conditions continue. For a lot of restaurants, outdoor dining will be “life or death,” Filleccia said.

Domb, who is also a real estate developer and broker, said supporting restaurants also benefits surrounding businesses.

“One of the goals for us is to provide stabilization, not just for the restaurant industry, but for every neighborhood across the city where there are restaurants,” Domb said. ”They are the anchor for all the other stores that will thrive when people go to a restaurant.”

The bills, sponsored by 12 councilmembers, including Domb, are expected to pass the 17-member body with little or no opposition. The city is currently working on a list of recommendations for outdoor dining during the cold weather months.

Fileccia said operators are looking around the globe near and far for ideas, including a design contest in Chicago. There, the city put on a winter outdoor dining design challenge for residents. Officials for the Windy City, known for extremely cold winters, expect to announce the top ideas on Sept. 29.

City officials from several departments are working on winterization recommendations for outdoor dining and have already sought feedback from local business owners. City spokesperson Lauren Cox said there is no solid timeframe for when the guidance will be released, but “the group continues to work diligently on the topic so we can publicize new guidance as soon as possible.”