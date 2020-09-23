‘Pandemic entrepreneurs’ create a surge of new businesses nationally and in Pa.

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

When Derwood Selby found out in March he had lost his job as a food and beverage supervisor at the Marriott Hotel in Old City, his first reaction was relief: He was burned out, and had been itching to move on to something else.

Then, reality hit. The state was under lockdown. Bars and restaurants were closing their doors. Selby had been hoping his experience at the hotel would lead him to a better position in the industry — now, he was worried about landing a job at all.

“I started sweating,” said Selby, 53, of North Philly. “How the heck was I going to get some money?”

Selby was staring down Pennsylvania’s least friendly labor market since the Great Depression. In April, the state’s unemployment rate reached a historic peak of 16.1%.

But unemployment benefits bought him some time to think. The state payout, combined with the federal payment of $600 a week, gave Selby enough to pay rent and even start to save a little.

“When the six [hundred] came, I was like, ‘Cool! This works,’” Selby said.

Pretty soon, he found himself thinking seriously about an idea he had a few years ago: starting a business selling produce, along with his own line of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, at local farmers’ markets.

So instead of looking for a job, Selby started researching potential products. He recently enrolled in a small-business class offered through Temple University’s Fox School of Business, where he’s developing a financial plan and social media strategy. He’s calling his company Selby Signature, after a food-focused show he used to host on a local community access television channel.

“I don’t plan on going back to work,” Selby said. “This is my big break.”

The pandemic and the lockdowns officials instituted this spring to slow its spread, have taken a devastating toll on American businesses: Nearly 20% of all small businesses remained closed as of August, according to the Brookings Institution.

But there is another, perhaps surprising, trend.

Applications to start new businesses have surged significantly above normal in the last few months, as “pandemic entrepreneurs” look to make money on their own in a tight labor market, or see the crisis as an opportunity to realize a long-held dream.