This story originally appeared on WITF.

In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s conviction in New York, the big unknown is how voters in Pennsylvania will react.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was found guilty Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 and lost the battleground state four years later, both by narrow margins.

Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research and the Director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, said when it comes to close presidential races, anything could affect the outcome.

“In a state like Pennsylvania, where the election for president the last two times have been decided by about one percentage point, a small effect can change the result,” he said.

Yost says it may take a few weeks to gauge the effect the court case may have on public opinion.

“It’s probably too soon for us to say the exact implications of this,” he said. “But I think one thing is for sure in my mind, and that is that this adds another level of uncertainty to the race.”