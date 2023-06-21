Pennsylvania congressional delegation divided over Donald Trump indictment

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Five of the 17 members of Congress representing Pennsylvania in the U.S. House made public statements following the 37-count indictment from the Justice Department charging Donald Trump with violations of the Espionage Act, for mishandling classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Two Republicans came to Trump’s defense, including Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania’s 9th District, who expressed skepticism toward the justice system’s treatment of Trump.

“The double standard the justice system has applied to President Trump is evident,” he tweeted, and he went on to criticize what he perceived as the weaponization of the Department of Justice against political opponents.

“It is a sad day in America, and we cannot allow tyranny like this to reign. I stand with President Trump against this blatant abuse of power. Such an injustice should never be perpetrated in the United States.”

Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District, attributed the indictments to what he described as relentless attacks by the “Deep State, Democrats, and Mainstream Media.”

He claims they have “relentlessly attacked President Trump for the past seven years in a disgraceful effort to stonewall his America First agenda and stop him from making America great.”