New front in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ draws protests

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and a voting-system manufacturer are trying to prevent Republican lawmakers from expanding what they call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a new front, inspecting voting machines.

It is another step driven by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

Lawyers for Wolf’s top election official, Veronica DeGraffenreid, asked a court late Friday afternoon to stop a digital data exchange scheduled for Wednesday in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County.