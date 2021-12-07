Pa. Senate election ‘audit’ contract doesn’t say if the public will see the results

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Multiple federal investigations as well as court rulings and state-mandated audits of ballots from every Pennsylvania county have turned up no evidence of election problems that were out of the ordinary. The Department of State has said the last several election cycles ran smoothly.

Even so, Pa. Senate Republicans are paying over a quarter million dollars in taxpayer money to an Iowa-based company, Envoy Sage LLC, to investigate those elections.

Details of the agreement between the two are now public. Democratic senators as well as voter advocates say the document raises more questions than it answers.

“This is not something that [is] being done on behalf of the Senate, and the majority is really steering into some dangerous waters on this,” Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-Bucks) said.

The partially-redacted document spells out what Envoy Sage will do for the Republican caucus by at least the end of May — and how much it’s being paid for each task. Democrats, who are on the committee conducting the elections probe, are not party to or mentioned in the agreement.

For instance, the company will have to look at 700 emails about election concerns and 100 other allegations Pennsylvanians submitted to the Senate Intergovernmental Operations committee. It’ll also have to review private voter data that has not been released pending a court challenge, and help lawmakers produce legislation based on its findings.

Sen. Cris Dush (R-Cameron) said, who chairs the Intergovernmental Operations committee, in an interview last week that Envoy Sage and GOP lawmakers are now “vetting” those allegations.

Pennsylvanians were invited last September to submit stories about “problems they have personally experienced with the state’s election system,” and had to be “comfortable signing an affidavit and potentially testifying under oath.”